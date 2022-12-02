FY2023 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Boosted by DA Davidson

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $12.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.65. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $12.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BRP from C$136.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$136.50.

BRP Stock Performance

DOO opened at C$104.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.21 billion.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

