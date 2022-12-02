FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT) Decreased by Analyst

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eguana Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EGT. Raymond James dropped their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of EGT stock opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$110.51 million and a PE ratio of -9.82. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.73 million.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

