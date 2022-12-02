Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.44 Million Stake in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 6.77% of L.S. Starrett worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCX opened at $7.83 on Friday. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $31,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,390 shares in the company, valued at $453,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other L.S. Starrett news, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $53,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $31,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,758 shares of company stock worth $127,350. 6.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

