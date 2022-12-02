Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $384.48 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $547.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.