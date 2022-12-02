Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 250 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $330.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.