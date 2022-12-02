Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 440 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,901,000 after acquiring an additional 151,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.72.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 6.6 %

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST stock opened at $503.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.20. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

