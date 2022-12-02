Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 600 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $227.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

