GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the October 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 41.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 222,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 154,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.