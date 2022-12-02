Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Genasys Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 0.47. Genasys has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.29.
Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
