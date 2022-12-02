Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 0.47. Genasys has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Genasys by 125.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genasys during the second quarter worth $34,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Genasys by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

