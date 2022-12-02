Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 84.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

