Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 530 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.34) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 680 ($8.13) target price on Glencore in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($8.97) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.13) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.46) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.90) target price on Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 604.23 ($7.23).

Glencore Stock Performance

Glencore stock opened at GBX 550.60 ($6.59) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 504.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 484.28. The company has a market cap of £71.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.60 ($6.79).

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

