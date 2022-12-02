Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
GMED has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.08.
Globus Medical Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
