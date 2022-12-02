Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

GMED has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 125.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 375.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,391,000 after buying an additional 1,370,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

