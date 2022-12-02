GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Buys $387,115.95 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 38,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $387,115.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,559,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,768,944.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.44.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
