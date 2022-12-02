GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Buys $387,115.95 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 38,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $387,115.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,559,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,768,944.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GoHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GoHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 121.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GoHealth by 213.3% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

