Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

