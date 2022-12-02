Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.19.

NASDAQ GT opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.92. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

