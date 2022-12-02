Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 127,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,388,375 shares.The stock last traded at $8.62 and had previously closed at $8.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GOSS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

