Greef Roderick De Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Greef Roderick De sold 33,905 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $698,103.95.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Greef Roderick De sold 4,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $97,695.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Greef Roderick De sold 9,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $205,485.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $33,195.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $34,815.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $477,200.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $194,044.88.

On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35.

Shares of BLFS opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $935.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLFS. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

