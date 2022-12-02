Greef Roderick De Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Greef Roderick De sold 33,905 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $698,103.95.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Greef Roderick De sold 4,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $97,695.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Greef Roderick De sold 9,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $205,485.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $33,195.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $34,815.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $477,200.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $194,044.88.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35.
BioLife Solutions Price Performance
Shares of BLFS opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $935.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BLFS. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
