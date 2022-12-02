Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

GTBIF opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.11.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

