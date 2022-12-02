Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Guardant Health Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 385,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 285,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 91,783 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $103.92.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

