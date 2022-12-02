Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.60.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health
Guardant Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $103.92.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.