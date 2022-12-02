GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GXO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

