GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GXO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.