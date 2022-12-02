H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 91 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. DNB Markets cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.11.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.28. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.