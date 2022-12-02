HC Wainwright Trims Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Target Price to $22.00

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

About Ikena Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 129,284 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 95.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 654,800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 27.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,299,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 277,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 45.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 304,898 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

