HC Wainwright Trims Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Target Price to $21.00

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Portage Biotech Trading Up 26.5 %

Shares of PRTG stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.22. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portage Biotech will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

