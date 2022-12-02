Head to Head Analysis: Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) & N-able (NYSE:NABL)

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) and N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Docebo and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docebo 2.98% -4.19% -2.92% N-able 3.22% 4.01% 2.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Docebo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of N-able shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Docebo $104.24 million 10.37 -$13.60 million $0.11 298.73 N-able $346.46 million 6.02 $110,000.00 $0.06 192.37

This table compares Docebo and N-able’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than Docebo. N-able is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Docebo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Docebo has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N-able has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Docebo and N-able, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docebo 0 1 2 0 2.67 N-able 0 0 2 0 3.00

Docebo presently has a consensus price target of $61.40, suggesting a potential upside of 86.85%. N-able has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.54%. Given Docebo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Docebo is more favorable than N-able.

Summary

N-able beats Docebo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc. provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly. The company's learning platform includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool; Docebo Content that allows to unlock the industry's best-learning content; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool; Docebo Learning Analytics that allows learning administrators to prove their learning programs are powering their business, as well as connecting learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. It also provides Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; and Docebo Embed (OEM) that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software. In addition, the company offers Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise that breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; and Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning. It serves customers in the technology, media, manufacturing, consulting and professional services, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Docebo Canada, Inc. Docebo Inc. founded in 2005 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. The company's platform consists of solution categories including remote monitoring and management; security and data protection solutions through its data protection, patch management, endpoint security, web protection, e-mail security and archiving, and vulnerability assessment solutions; and business management, such as professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting and analytics. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

