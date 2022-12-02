Head to Head Analysis: FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) vs. DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 29.97% 34.44% 16.06% FLEETCOR Technologies 28.51% 42.85% 8.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 1 1 5 0 2.57 FLEETCOR Technologies 0 6 5 0 2.45

This is a summary of recent ratings for DLocal and FLEETCOR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DLocal currently has a consensus price target of $31.57, indicating a potential upside of 154.81%. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus price target of $243.08, indicating a potential upside of 23.85%. Given DLocal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DLocal and FLEETCOR Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $244.12 million 14.97 $77.88 million $0.36 34.42 FLEETCOR Technologies $2.83 billion 5.11 $839.50 million $12.13 16.18

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than DLocal. FLEETCOR Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DLocal has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DLocal beats FLEETCOR Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides employee expense management solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, it provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. The company serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

