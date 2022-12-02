Head-To-Head Contrast: Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) versus Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) and Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Argo Group International and Fidelity National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity National Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80

Earnings & Valuation

Fidelity National Financial has a consensus target price of $55.20, indicating a potential upside of 43.23%. Given Fidelity National Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Financial is more favorable than Argo Group International.

This table compares Argo Group International and Fidelity National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.44 $6.70 million ($5.53) -4.87 Fidelity National Financial $15.64 billion 0.67 $2.42 billion $5.69 6.77

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Fidelity National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Argo Group International pays out -22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity National Financial pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Argo Group International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Argo Group International has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Financial has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Group International and Fidelity National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International -9.58% 2.59% 0.36% Fidelity National Financial 11.60% 24.29% 2.99%

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats Argo Group International on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products. The company also provides directors and officers liability, errors and omissions liability, and employment practices liability insurance; international casualty and motor treaties insurance; professional indemnity and medical malpractice insurance; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. It markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred annuities that include fixed indexed, fixed rate, and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

