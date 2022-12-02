HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

DINO stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

