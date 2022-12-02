Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1,330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.