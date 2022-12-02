Hiscox (LON:HSX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,020.00

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($12.20) and last traded at GBX 1,011 ($12.09), with a volume of 6765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,010 ($12.08).
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSX shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.84) to GBX 1,015 ($12.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 930 ($11.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.07) to GBX 975 ($11.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($14.45) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.66).
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 926.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 920.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,321.59.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
