Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honda Motor in a research report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of HMC opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

