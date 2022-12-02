Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

