Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,045,000 after buying an additional 838,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.