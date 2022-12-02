Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 229,926 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

HUN stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

