Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,181 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Illumina by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Argus dropped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $220.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

