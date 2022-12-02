Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Sells $4,016,111.11 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 32,857 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $4,016,111.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,830,549 shares in the company, valued at $345,978,004.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 83,477 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $10,199,219.86.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $14,994,094.52.

On Monday, November 21st, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 34,988 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $3,936,150.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $11,148,184.50.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,334,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 96,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

