Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,815 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.24% of Incyte worth $40,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Incyte by 204.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Incyte by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,997,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Incyte Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.