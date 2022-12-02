Ingenta (LON:ING) Hits New 12-Month High at $132.00

Shares of Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 14950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.47).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £21.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1,204.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.94.

Get Ingenta alerts:

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.