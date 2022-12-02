Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells $593,851.72 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $593,851.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,941,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,657,077.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.55.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Herc by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

