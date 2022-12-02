Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Sells 83,477 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 83,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $10,199,219.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,747,072 shares in the company, valued at $335,637,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 32,857 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $4,016,111.11.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $14,994,094.52.

On Monday, November 21st, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 34,988 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $3,936,150.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $11,148,184.50.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock opened at $121.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 2.26. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $129.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,334,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 96,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

