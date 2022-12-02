Insider Selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edwin Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Edwin Perez sold 10,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

OFG stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $156.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after buying an additional 347,986 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,470,000 after buying an additional 284,327 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 14,458.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 208,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 206,762 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,718,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.