Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $488,979.33 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 24,171 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $488,979.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,732,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,809,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Mvm Partners Llp sold 987 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $19,868.31.

On Monday, October 31st, Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $547,266.17.

On Friday, October 28th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,033,201.48.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $175,612.08.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $28,959.53.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $212,702.20.

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $987,241.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $990,670.24.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $546,332.00.

NYSE:FNA opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

