Insider Selling: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Sells $1,645,500.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,014,000 after buying an additional 207,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,478,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 140,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,728 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNVR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

