Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $448.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

INTU stock opened at $416.07 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $684.07. The company has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

