Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $525.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $416.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $684.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.78. The company has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

