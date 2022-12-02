Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,732,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $274.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

