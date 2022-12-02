Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after acquiring an additional 855,247 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,548.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 52,710 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV opened at $65.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

