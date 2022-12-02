Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,541,000 after purchasing an additional 449,724 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.