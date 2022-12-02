iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $148.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $170.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.