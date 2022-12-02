iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 560.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $168.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.08. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $137.46 and a 12-month high of $204.88.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

