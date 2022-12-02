Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jackpot Digital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JPOTF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Jackpot Digital has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games. Its iGaming platform offers remote gaming systems, including poker platform that offers poker games, such as Fixed Limit, Pot Limit, and No-Limit Texas Hold'em, as well as Fast Fold and Chinese Poker; casino table games comprising blackjack, baccarat, American roulette, and European roulette for touch-based devices; sixteen slot machine games with 5-reels, 20-paylines, and free spins; and JSON-based API.

